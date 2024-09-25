Sikandar Box Office Eid Opening Collection: Salman Khan To Feast On Akshay Kumar + Ajay Devgn + Tiger Shroff's Last 5 Eidi Total

Salman Khan is gearing up to beast at the box office after a few months. His upcoming biggie is titled Sikandar and will arrive in the theaters on Eid in the year 2025. Helmed by AR Murugadoss, the film is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The superstar shared a picture of himself prepping for the film, and all hell broke loose!

Eid Box Office 2025

Salman Khan in 2025 is definitely aiming to thrash all his previous Eid records at the box office, which will be arriving in 2025. The film is an action drama where the superstars plays the titular role. While he is aiming at the biggest Eid records, speculations are rife that he might bring the biggest Eid since COVID!

Sikandar Box Office – Biggest Eid Post COVID

Post-COVID, Salman Khan has arrived in the theaters on Eid only once. However, he started the Eid Jashn, releasing his film Radhe – The Most Wanted Bhai on Eid 2021. The film was aimed to be released in theaters, and Salman Khan tried his best to treat his fans. However, looking at the seriousness of the situation, he decided to prioritize COVID protocols, and the film was released on OTT with a pay-per-view model!

Salman Khan’s last Eid release was in the year 2023 with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which had a lukewarm response at the box office. Meanwhile, in 2022, and 2024, Eid box office faced massive superstar clashes. But post COVID, Eid has not survived at the box office even once!

Sikandar Box Office Opening

Now, all eyes are on Salman Khan to roar with Sikandar’s box office opening. The film might not only bring the biggest Eid since COVID, but the opening day collection should definitely cross the 50 crore mark, looking at the huge openings of superstar films. If Sikandar crosses the mark, it will eventually open higher than the total opening day collection of all the Eid releases combined since 2021!

Sikandar Box Office Opening = Total Of Last 5 Eid Openers!

Here is the list of the last 5 Eid films at the box office, and none of them were hits. In fact, except for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the other four were disasters. Check out the opening day collections of all the theatrical Eid releases since 2021.

Maidaan (2024): 7.25 crore Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2024): 16.07 crore Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2024): 15.81 crore Runway 34 (2022): 3.5 crore Heropanti 2 (2022): 7 crore

Total: 49.63 crore!

Note: Box Office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi Films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Eid Box Office 2025: Salman Khan’s Sikandar Eyes Greatest Of All Time Eid Record – Not To Be Beaten By Any Actor Further?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News