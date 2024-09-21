Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Taal has completed 25 years of its release, and the film is ready to re-release in theaters starting on September 27. On its initial release, the film broke many box office records and was one of the top 20 in the UK box office charts, the first Hindi film to achieve that status. Now, the film is all set to recreate some new records once it is released again.

Helmed by Subhash Ghai, the film starred Aishwarya Rai as a small-town girl, Mansi, Akshaye Khanna as the rich city boy who falls for her, and Anil Kapoor as the professional genius who carves a superstar out of Mansi’s skill sets! However, this was not the film’s original choice. Aamir Khan and Govinda were approached to play Anil Kapoor’s role, while Mahima Chaudhary was Mansi’s initial choice.

Taal Box Office Budget & Collection

1999 was the year when luck chose to favor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Taal happened to her. The film was made on a budget of 11.50 crore, and it collected 22 crore at the box office, churning out a profit of 10.5 crore, registering a profit of a whopping 91.30%!