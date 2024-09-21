Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Taal has completed 25 years of its release, and the film is ready to re-release in theaters starting on September 27. On its initial release, the film broke many box office records and was one of the top 20 in the UK box office charts, the first Hindi film to achieve that status. Now, the film is all set to recreate some new records once it is released again.
Helmed by Subhash Ghai, the film starred Aishwarya Rai as a small-town girl, Mansi, Akshaye Khanna as the rich city boy who falls for her, and Anil Kapoor as the professional genius who carves a superstar out of Mansi’s skill sets! However, this was not the film’s original choice. Aamir Khan and Govinda were approached to play Anil Kapoor’s role, while Mahima Chaudhary was Mansi’s initial choice.
Taal Box Office Budget & Collection
1999 was the year when luck chose to favor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Taal happened to her. The film was made on a budget of 11.50 crore, and it collected 22 crore at the box office, churning out a profit of 10.5 crore, registering a profit of a whopping 91.30%!
1999 Box Office – Highest Grossers Of The Year!
The year 1999, was one of the best years for Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. While Salman, ruled the top 3 out of the top 10 highest grossing Hindi films of the year, Aishwarya, secured the 3rd and the 4th spot respectively. Check out the top 5 highest-grossing films of the year 1999.
- Hum Saath Saath Hain: 40 crore
- Biwi No. 1: 26 crore
- Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam: 25 crore
- Taal: 22 crore
- Sarfarosh: 19 crore
Taal Needs 5.05 Crore To Beat Profits Of HGOTY 1999!
While Salman Khan ruled the top 3 spots in the list of highest-grossing films of 1999, and Taal occupied the fourth spot, still the profit made by Taal was higher than Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’s profit of 54.75%. While the top film, Hum Saath Saath Hain, registered a profit of 135.29%, the second highest-grosser Biwi No. 1, registered a profit of 116.67%. In order to beat the profits of these two films, Taal needs only 5.05 crore only, with its re-release, taking the total collection to 27.05 crore!
Taal will re-release in the theaters on September 27 and the audiences are already excited to revisit this classic helmed by Subhash Ghai, rated 6.6 on IMDb.
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
