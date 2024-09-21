The Greatest Of All Time is gradually slowing down at the box office. Thalpatahy Vijay starrer maintained a strong hold despite receiving mixed reviews in multiple markets nationwide. The word-of-mouth was going to impact at some point, and it is now visible in ticket sales. Scroll below to learn how The GOAT fared on day 16 in Hindi.

Hindi Box Office Collection Day 16

On the third Friday, The Greatest Of All Time made box office collections of 0.30 crores in the Hindi language, as per the latest estimates. This is on lines similar to day 15, which also brought in the same figures. The overall earnings now stand at around 17.27 crores.

The GOAT may have witnessed hurdles in the Southern regions like Kerala and Telugu states, but it is commendable how the sci-fi action drama has maintained its strong momentum in Hindi.

Take a look at the day-wise breakup of The GOAT (Hindi) below:

Day 1: 2.10 crores

Day 2: 1.50 crores

Day 3: 2.65 crores

Day 4: 3 crores

Day 5: 1.10 crores

Day 6: 0.95 crore

Day 7: 0.85 crore

Day 8: 0.75 crore

Day 9: 0.50 crore

Day 10: 0.75 crore

Day 11: 1.10 crores

Day 12: 0.50 crore

Day 13: 0.52 crore

Day 14: 0.40 crore

Day 15: 0.30 crore

Day 16: 0.30 crore

Total: 17.27 crores

The Greatest Of All Time is all set to beat Ponniyin Selvan 2

Thalapathy Vijay’s starrer is currently the 8th highest-grossing Hindi-dubbed Tamil film. It is all set to steal the #7 spot from Ponniyin Selvan 2 (17.29 crores). The GOAT only needs 0.20 crore in the kitty, and that milestone will be unlocked today.

However, it will be impossible to conquer the top throne as Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth’s 2.0 reigns with a whopping 190 crore earnings, which is about 1073% higher.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 37: Smashes Jawan’s 4.80 Crores On National Cinema Day, Countdown Begins To Enter The 600 Crore Club!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News