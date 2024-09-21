Stree 2 is a force to reckon with at the ticket windows. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer benefitted from National Cinema Day, which took place on Friday i.e., September 20, 2024. A massive boost in box office collections was witnessed, along with beating Jawan in another arena. Scroll below for a detailed analysis of day 37.

Two new movies were released this Friday – Aashim Gulati & Dhvani Bhanushali‘s Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam and Siddhant Chaturvedi & Malvika Mohanan’s Yudhra. There were several other competitors like The Buckingham Murders, along with Laila Mjanu, Veer Zara, and Tumbbad re-release. But the horror-comedy flick continued to be the #1 choice of audience on National Cinema Day.

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 37

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s film made the most of the special occasion with tremendous occupancy in theatres nationwide throughout the day. On day 37, Stree 2 added a box office collection of 5.20 crores to the kitty. This is a growth of almost 189% compared to 1.80 crores minted on the sixth Thursday.

The overall collections after 37 days now stand at 595.10 crores.

Beats Jawan on National Cinema Day

Jawan also witnessed a humungous jump in collections as National Cinema Day was celebrated on September 23, 2023, which marked its 37th day in theatres. Shah Rukh Khan starrer brought in collections of 4.80 crores, a mark which has been surpassed by Stree 2 with a considerable margin. What an unbelievably strong run!

Cakewalk entry into the 600 crore club!

Amar Kaushik’s directorial is now less than 5 crores away from entering the 600 crore milestone. It only needs around 2.5 crores on each day of the weekend, which is very much possible. With that, it will be the second Hindi film to achieve the mark after Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan (640.42 crores).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

