Stree 2 hit theatres worldwide with tremendous content, a lot of dominance, and a lot of luck. Everything worked in favor of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer, even the external factors. It has now surpassed the worldwide collections of Aamir Khan’s PK. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

Stree sequel was released at the ticket windows on August 15, 2024. Fans were worried due to the three-way clash with Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein. But Amar Kaushik’s directorial created its dominance with tremendous pre-release hype and highly favorable reviews after paid previews. It also competed with Deadpool & Wolverine, It Ends With Us, and Alien: Romulus, among others, for footfalls in the overseas markets. It was a journey of triumph although it is far from over!

Stree 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection

After 35 days, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer stands at 588.10 crores net. It is close to achieving the 700 crore mark in gross earnings, which has reacted 693.95 crores. Additionally, 137.60 crores gross have been minted from the international circuits.

The worldwide box office collection of Stree 2 after 35 days is 831.55 crores gross. Given the horror-comedy flick is in its last leg, it is expected to conclude its theatrical run around the 850 crore milestone.

Stree 2 beats PK

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s film has climbed up the ladder among the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films at the worldwide box office. It has surpassed the lifetime collections of Aamir Khan’s PK (831.50 crores) to steal the #8 spot on the list.

The next aim is Baahubali 2 (Hindi) with humungous earnings of 893.19 crores gross. Unfortunately, Stree 2 will not be able to unlock the milestone due to the huge margin.

Take a look at the Top 10 highest Indian grossers worldwide here.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: The GOAT At The Worldwide Box Office (14 Days): Beats Kamal Haasan’s Vikram To Become 5th Highest-Grossing Tamil Film Ever!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News