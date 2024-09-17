The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 continues to steady at the box office. Not only this, but the horror-comedy flick is eyeing the coveted 600 crore mark in its fifth week. Despite some re-releases of popular Hindi movies, Stree 2 benefits from a lack of significant competition at the box office.

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 33

Regarding the same, Stree 2’s collection on its 5th Monday was 3.17 crore. This was a drop from its Sunday collections, which were around 6.85 crore. The total collection on its 33rd day came to 583.35 crore. Well, it is now clear that the movie will soon reach the 600 crore target.

Stree 2 Daywise Breakdown Of Week 5

Friday: 3.60 crore

Saturday: 5.55 crore

Sunday: 6.85 crore

Monday: 3.17 crore

BOGO Offer Adds To The Magic

Stree 2’s craze was not faltering any way, but the inculcation of the BOGO (Buy One Get One) strategy of the makers further made things better for the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer. This strategy involved the movie-goers getting an extra free ticket on the purchase of one ticket. This ensured plus ones to the theatres and additional profit for the movie. There has been no OTT release announcement for Stree 2, meaning it might enjoy its theatrical run for more days.

About Stree 2

Apart from Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, Stree 2 also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurrana. It has been directed by Amar Kaushik, who also directed the 2018 OG film. Stree 2 also has exciting cameo performances by Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, and Tamannaah Bhatia. The sequel of the horror-comedy flick saw the entry of a new terrifying villain, a headless ghost called Sarkata. The evil entity was seen kidnapping progressive and modern women from the village of Chanderi.

