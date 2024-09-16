The post-COVID era has its share of positives and negatives. Speaking about positives, the penetration of Indian films has increased exponentially, breaking the language and regional barriers. With the growth of the pan-India scene, we saw several Bollywood getting dubbed in South Indian languages. This even fetched good results as films like Jawan and Animal enjoyed a considerable chunk of box office business from dubbed versions. Unfortunately, Stree 2 missed the trick.

The Stree sequel had the benefit of being a franchise film, which helped generate organic buzz on the ground level. The result was seen at the box office as it has already emerged as an all-time blockbuster by earning a staggering 580.18 crores net collection in India in 32 days. This total could have been higher by at least 20 crores if released with Telugu and Tamil dubbed versions.

Last year, three big Bollywood films, Pathaan, Jawan, and Animal, were released in South-dubbed versions. This gave some boost to these films, as the Telugu and Tamil dubbed versions raked in a reasonable chunk of the box office business. Out of 543.22 crores, Pathaan made 18.69 crores through Telugu and Tamil. For Jawan, it was 60 crores out of 644 crores lifetime. Out of 554 crores lifetime, Animal made 53 crores from Telugu and Tamil.

No one denies that the aforementioned films had the backing of Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee, Ranbir Kapoor, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s popularity, while Stree 2 had no big star. However, the power of the franchise is much bigger than any star’s presence today. So, the Shraddha Kapoor starrer could have benefitted from the dubbed versions as they would have made at least 20 crores at the box office.

Contribution of Hindi and the South dubbed versions to Pathaan, Jawan, and Animal:

Pathaan

Hindi collection – 524.53 crores

South versions – 18.69 crores

Total Indian collection – 543.22 crores

Jawan

Hindi collection – 584 crores

South versions – 60 crores

Total Indian collection – 644 crores

Animal

Hindi collection – 501 crores

South versions – 53 crores

Total Indian collection – 554 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

