Veer Zaara is one of the classic cults among Bollywood romantic dramas. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta in the leading roles, the film has built its loyal fan base over the years. With all the legacy behind it, the film has hit the right chords at the Indian box office with its re-release, as despite limited shows, it has done well during its opening weekend. Keep reading for a detailed box office report of the first 3 days!

Evergreen romantic drama

Directed by legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, this Bollywood romantic drama was originally released in 2004. Back then, it was hailed for its direction, screenplay, dialogues, and music. Even the performances of SRK, Preity, Rani Mukerji, and others were appreciated by critics and audiences alike. It all helped the film to become a big commercial success, but more than that, it carved its special space in the romantic genre.

Be it Yash Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, or others, Veer Zaara went down as one of the best films in the career of all those who were associated with it. In fact, even today, it continues to be discussed whenever there are debates about the best romantic dramas made in Indian cinema.

Re-release of Veer Zaara at the Indian box office

Veer Zaara was re-released in theatres on September 13, alongside Tumbbad. Unlike Tumbbad, it received very limited shows. Initially, it was running in just 250 shows across the nation, but by Sunday, the exhibitors increased the show count to 400. Despite such a limited release, the film has performed well and has earned almost a crore during the opening weekend.

As per Pinkvilla, the romantic drama opened at 20 lakh and witnessed a decent jump to earn 30 lakh on Saturday. Yesterday, it again witnessed growth and earned 40 lakh, taking the overall 3-day collection to 90 lakh at the Indian box office.

Breakdown of Veer Zaara re-release at the Indian box office:

Day 1 – 20 lakh

Day 2 – 30 lakh

Day 3 – 40 lakh

Total – 90 lakh

Stays lower than RHTDM

For those who don’t know, the re-release of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein earned 1.10 crore during the opening weekend. So, with 90 lakh, Veer Zaara earned 22.22% lower collection than RHTDM during the first weekend.

