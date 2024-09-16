Tumbbad, with all the goodwill it has earned over the years, has surprised everyone with its performance. Considering the buzz the film successfully created before its re-release, it was expected to do well, but the actual performance exceeded all projections and expectations. Within the opening weekend itself, the film emerged as a success story at the Indian box office, and soon, it’ll become the highest-grossing Bollywood re-release, surpassing Rockstar.

Initial box office run of Tumbbad

The film was originally released in 2018 and was welcomed with highly positive reviews from critics. Even among the audience, it enjoyed positive word-of-mouth but failed to make it big by reaching a wider audience. All thanks to OTT, it got the deserved exposure and, over the years, earned a huge fan base.

Theatrically, Tumbbad was a flop during its initial run. Made on a budget of 15 crores, it did a business of just 13.48 crores and was given a losing verdict. Now, in the form of a re-run, it has got a new life.

Tumbbad re-release at the Indian box office

The Sohum Shah starrer witnessed the biggest re-release in the history of Indian cinema with a count of over 2,400 shows. Released on Friday, it started off at 1.65 crores. On Saturday, it witnessed a growth and earned 2.65 crores. Again, on day 3, it jumped up to 3.04 crores, taking the glorious 3-day total to 7.34 crores at the Indian box office.

Knocks down the original opening weekend!

Back in 2018, Tumbbad took a dismal start and wrapped up its opening weekend at 3.25 crores. As compared to this, the film is doing wonders with its re-release as it raked in 125.84% higher collection than its original opening weekend by earning 7.34 crores.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Rockstar in danger

For those who don’t know, Rockstar is the highest-grossing re-release in Bollywood’s history, with a collection of around 10 crores. With over 7 crores already in the kitty, Tumbbad will be surpassing it in a couple of days.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

