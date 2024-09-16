The winning run of Punjwood continues in 2024. After the phenomenal success of Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa’s Jatt & Juliet 3, another film will soon be on the list of big successes in the form of Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di. It won’t match the level of Jatt & Juliet 3, but considering the controlled cost, it’s on track to fetch big returns at the box office in the long run. Keep reading to know the detailed report of day 3!

Reception of Ardaas 3

For those who don’t know, the Punjabi drama is the third installment of a successful franchise, Ardaas. The first installment (Ardaas) was released in 2016, while the second part (Ardaas Karaan) was released in 2019. The first two films were a critical and commercial success, and even the threequel received favorable reactions from the critics as well as the audience.

The entire cast’s performances, including Gippy Grewal, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Jasmin Bhasin, and others, are being praised. Critics are also hailing the direction of Gippy Grewal. Considering the positivity, Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di is expected to topple Ardaas Karaan’s 31 crores global gross to become the highest-grossing film in the franchise.

Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di at the Indian box office

Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di opened at 0.95 crore, marking a decent arrival. With positive word-of-mouth coming into play, the film jumped on Saturday and raked in 1.50 crores. Again, on day 3 (Sunday), it witnessed a jump of 44% to earn 2.16 crores, taking the opening weekend collection to 4.61 crores net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk.

Budget to be recovered today

Reportedly, Ardaas part 3 was made on a controlled budget of 5 crores. Against this cost, the film has already earned 4.61 crores. So, it needs just 0.39 crore more to recover the cost and enter the safe zone at the Indian box office, which will happen today. From hereon, the journey of making profits will begin.

