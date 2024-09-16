The Greatest Of All Time registered another big jump yesterday and wrapped up its second note on a winning note. With this, it is cruising towards the 250 crore mark at the Indian box office. However, when it comes to a personal milestone of Thalapathy Vijay, the magnum opus has failed to live up to the expectations and kept him behind ‘Ulaganayagan’ Kamal Haasan. Keep reading for a detailed box office report!

The Greatest Of All Time’s performance on day 11

Despite mixed reviews, The GOAT is showing a phenomenal grip over the Indian box office, all thanks to strong support from Tamil Nadu. On the second Saturday, it did a business of 13 crores; again yesterday, it jumped and hit the mark of 15 crores. Yes, you read that right! The film did a business of 15 crores on day 11, taking the overall domestic tally to 217.45 crores net.

In Tamil Nadu alone, The Greatest Of All Time will soon hit 200 crore gross and is on its way to surpassing Ponniyin Selvan 1’s 225 crore gross to become the highest-grossing film in the state.

Thalapathy Vijay needs one more film to unleash a special milestone

The milestone we’re talking about is the total sum of 1000 crores net at the Indian box office in the post-COVID era. In Kollywood, no actor has reached this milestone, and the race is still on. Including the Indian net collection of all films released after COVID’s second wave, Vijay’s total stands at 869.25 crores. So he needs 130.75 crores more to reach there, which seems impossible with The Greatest Of All Time. With Thalapathy 69, he’ll definitely cover the remaining distance.

Thalapathy Vijay’s film in the post-COVID era at the Indian box office:

Beast – 131 crores

Varisu – 178.80 crores

Leo – 342 crores

The Greatest Of All Time – 217.45 crores

Total – 869.25 crores

Kamal Haasan will create history with his next film!

Thalapathy 69 is going to be released in October 2025, so there’s a lot of time to go before Thalapathy Vijay achieves a total of 1000 crores. Before him, Kamal Haasan will be creating history by becoming the first Kollywood actor to hit the 1000 crore milestone, as he needs just 8.70 crores more.

He’s coming up next with Thug Life, which will be released before Thalapathy 69. So, our beloved Ulaganayagan is all set to unleash a big feat in the post-COVID era.

Kamal Haasan’s film in the post-COVID era at the Indian box office:

Vikram – 255.09 crores

Kalki 2898 AD – 653.21 crores

Indian 2 – 83 crores

Total – 991.30 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

