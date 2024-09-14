While fans are busy celebrating The Greatest Of All Time, Thalapathy Vijay has given them one more reason to rejoice. Yes, you guessed it right! The much-awaited announcement of Vijay’s final film, Thalapathy 69, has been officially made as the makers dropped an intriguing poster on social media platforms, raising the bar of excitement among hardcore Thalapathy fans. And it goes without saying the magnum opus is ready to conquer the box office!

For those who aren’t aware, KVN Productions is bankrolling Vijay’s 69th film, which is his final film before entering full-time politics. Yesterday, the production house dropped an emotional video, a deeply moving ode to Thalapathy’s unmatched presence in the hearts of his fans. And today, at 5 pm IST, the official announcement poster was unveiled.

Speaking about the official details, Anirudh Ravichander is back to compose music for Thalapathy Vijay and without a doubt, his music for Thalapathy 69 is going to rock the charts. H Vinoth is onboard to direct the project and Venkat K Narayan is producing it, along with co-producers Jagadish Palanisamy and Lohith NK. It will release in October 2025, so fans will have to wait for almost a year.

Being Thalapathy Vijay’s final film, expectations are sky high for Thalapathy 69, and it is safe to say that it will redefine the craze of the Kollywood superstar among fans. With The Greatest Of All Time, he failed to topple his own Leo’s record-breaking numbers, but with his last time, he’s all set to cause massive destruction at the box office.

For the unversed, Leo holds the biggest opening day for a Tamil film at the Indian box office with 66 crores. In terms of worldwide opening, Leo is untouchable with 148.50 crores gross. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has been holding these records since October 2023 and with Thalapathy 69, these numbers will be toppled in October 2025. So, Thalapathy is going to crush his own records and make new ones after two years of dominance.

Here’s the official announcement poster:

We are beyond proud & excited to announce that our first Tamil film is #Thalapathy69, directed by the visionary #HVinoth, with music by the sensational Rockstar @anirudhofficial 🔥 Super happy to collaborate with the one and only #Thalapathy @actorvijay ♥️ The torch bearer of… pic.twitter.com/Q2lEq7Lhfa — KVN Productions (@KvnProductions) September 14, 2024

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Deadpool & Wolverine’s $38.5M To The Dark Knight Rises’ $30M – Top 10 Paid Previews Of All Time In North America

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News