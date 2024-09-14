Box Office: Deadpool & Wolverine’s $38.5M To The Dark Knight Rises’ $30M - Top 10 Paid Previews Of All Time In North America

Recently, Deadpool and Wolverine broke into the top 10 highest-grossing previews of all time by grossing a record-shattering $38.5 million in Thursday previews. It’s the only film in 2024 to crack the top 10 elite roster that includes Hollywood’s biggest franchises, including Avengers, Star Wars, Spider-Man and a Harry Potter film.

Despite being the biggest film of the year, grossing $1.6 billion worldwide, the Disney animated sequel Inside Out 2 did not make the list. It grossed just $13 million in Thursday previews. Post-pandemic, only two films, including Deadpool and Wolverine, have recorded the biggest previews. Here are the ten biggest paid previews of all time.

It would come as no surprise that five of the top ten spots are occupied by MCU films, with Avengers: Endgame leading the list with a staggering $60 million in paid previews. Star Wars is the only other franchise to boast multiple films in the elite roster.

Before Avengers’s Endgame outperformed every other movie in history in Thursday Previews, the 2015 film Star Wars: The Force Awakens reigned supreme at the top spot with $57 million in paid previews. Avengers 4 beat Star Wars four years later with a $3 million lead.

Despite being released in the post-COVID era, when films struggled at the box office, Spider-Man recorded the third-highest-grossing previews with $50 million. Other than Deadpool and Wolverine, it is the only post-pandemic film to crack the elite list. Let’s look at the ten biggest paid previews of all time.

Avengers: Endgame (2019) – $60 million Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) – $57 million Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) – $50 million Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) – $45 million Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II (2011) – $43.5 million Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019) – $40 million Avengers: Infinity War (2018) – $39 million Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) – $38.5 million Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) – $36 million The Dark Knight Rises (2012) – $30 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest Hollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: It Ends With Us Box Office (North America): Blake Lively’s Film Close To Earning 6X Its Budget!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News