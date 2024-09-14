Dennis Quaid starrer Reagan has finally achieved a significant milestone at the box office in the United States. The movie has stayed firmly at the third spot on the domestic chart and is progressing towards recovering its budget. The movie connects with the audience; thus, the footfalls enable it to stay in the top five, beating the likes of Alien: Romulus and It Ends With Us. Scroll below for the latest deets.

For the uninitiated, Ronald Wilson Reagan was the 40th president of the United States, serving from 1981 to 1989. He was a member of the Republican Party and is considered one of the most significant conservative figures in American history. Reagan also had a career in the movies and appeared in more than fifty feature films. After his presidential term, he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, and his physical state gradually deteriorated; he passed away in 2004.

The 2024 movie is based on Paul Kengor’s book The Crusader: Ronald Reagan and the Fall of Communism. Dennis Quaid has done an excellent job portraying Reagan’s titular part. The movie has recently reached a significant mark at the North American box office. According to BoxOfficeReport.com, the movie has been grossing decent numbers despite the big sharks at the cinemas.

Reagan reportedly collected $476K on Thursday from 2770 locations across the US. The movie only dropped 13.2% from Wednesday and 43.7% from last Thursday, as per Box Office Mojo. It is ruling at #3 in the domestic box office list and has reached a $20.33 million cume. It has collected an average of $171 from across the various locations in the US. The movie has so far collected $20.34 million at the global box office.

According to The Numbers, Reagan was made on a budget of $25 million and has so far collected $20.34 million, as mentioned above. This means the film is just 44.66 million from reaching its production cost. The film has so far collected 81.36% of its adequate budget, and it might even cover 100% and earn some profit. It will be revealed in the upcoming days.

Dennis Quaid led Reagan, who was starring as the 40th president of the United States, Ronald Wilson Reagan was released on August 30.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

