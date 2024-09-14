Iron Man VS Batman At The Box Office: Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight Trilogy Beats MCU's Beloved Superhero With $25M Lead

MCU’s Iron Man and DC’s Batman are two of the most popular superhero movie franchises of all time. The ten-film Batman franchise predates the film Iron Man by over two decades. In the interest of keeping things fair, in the article, we compare Christopher Nolan’s acclaimed Dark Knight Trilogy’s box office performance with MCU’s Iron Man. Both franchises made their big-screen debut around the same time.

It’s an irrefutable fact that Iron Man put the MCU on the map. Iron Man’s incredible run at the box office paved the way for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Similarly, Christopher Nolan’s Batman series set up the DC universe for future success, spawning movies like Aquaman and Wonder Woman.

Despite originating from two different universes (DC and MCU), Batman and Iron Man have a lot in common. Besides being two of the most popular superheroes, they are both tortured billionaires in their respective fictional universes. They were also thrust into the role of saviours following family tragedies. Their similarities have also sparked incessant debates regarding their superiority. Since it’s a thankless task to delve into the age-old debate of Batman vs. Iron Man, Let’s dive into their box office performance.

Christopher Nolan’s Batman series has a mere $25 million lead over Iron Man. Nolan’s first film, Batman Begins, debuted in 2005 and earned $356 million worldwide. In comparison, Iron Man’s first outing was more successful, with a $585 million debut. However, Nolan’s sequel, The Dark Knight, was a phenomenal success, grossing over $1 billion against Iron Man 2’s $621 million.

Iron Man made up for the loss with the third film, which grossed $1.2 billion worldwide. Nolan’s third Batman film, The Dark Knight Rises, made $1.08 billion worldwide. The Iron Man Franchise has grossed $2.421 Billion. Christopher Nolan’s Batman series beats MCU’s Iron Man by $25 million with $2.446 billion in global revenue.

Let’s take a look at Iron Man franchise Box Office earnings:

Iron Man (2008) – $585.1 Million

2. Iron Man 2 (2010) – $621.1 Million

3. Iron Man 3 (2013) – $1.2 Billion

Here’s Christopher Nolan’s Batman Series at the Box Office

1. Batman Begins (2005) – $356.7 Million

2. The Dark Knight (2008) – $1.007 Billion

3. The Dark Knight Rises (2012) – $1.08 Billion

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest Hollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: It Ends With Us Box Office (North America): Blake Lively’s Film Close To Earning 6X Its Budget!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News