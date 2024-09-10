Christopher Nolan and Tim Burton are two of the most revered filmmakers of this generation. Coincidentally, they have both made movies about the popular DC comic book character Batman. Burton’s movies came out years before Nolan made The Dark Knight trilogy. The Oppenheimer maker once shared his true thoughts about Tim’s Batman movies, which had the maker’s signature gothic touch. Scroll below for the deets.

Nolan made his movies with Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne, and the first film in this series was Batman Begins. It was released in 2005 and was followed by two sequels – The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises. On the other hand, Tim helmed movies about the DC superhero with Michael Keaton in the titular role. The first movie, Batman, came out in 1989, while its sequel, Batman Returns, was in 1992. All these movies did commercially well at the box office. Tim implemented his ideas while making the movies, and while Nolan admired the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice director’s vision, he had his own ideas about his films.

According to Showbiz Cheatsheet, in an interview with It Cool News, Christopher Nolan shared his take on Tim Burton’s Batman movies. Nolan said, “I think what Tim Burton did with Batman was absolutely extraordinary, but it was very idiosyncratic. It’s really kind of a mad studio film, really.”

In another interview with Verbicide, the Oppenheimer director explained, “If you look at what Tim Burton did, it’s specifically about a world that was created that Batman fits into.” Christopher Nolan continued, “It’s this great gothic vision that’s very consistent, and consistent with the character of Batman.”

Christopher Nolan added, “What I felt I hadn’t seen, especially in comics, was an ordinary world in which we could be living in Gotham. When a Gothamite sees Batman, he’s as extraordinary as he would be in our world.”

For the unversed, Michael Keaton reprised his role as Batman in last year’s The Flash.

Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy comprises some of the highest-grossing movies in his filmography. As for Tim Burton, he has reunited with his Batman actor Michael Keaton for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. The film was released on September 6 and is now running in theatres.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Alien: Romulus Box Office (Worldwide): Fede Alvarez’s Sci-Fi Flick Recovers Its Budget & Earns 293% Higher Collection

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News