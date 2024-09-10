Despicable Me 4 continues its journey towards the billion-dollar mark, steadily unfazed by the other releases at the cinemas. After getting a boost from the extended Labor Day weekend last week, the movie again grossed winning numbers this weekend. The film has already earned over nine times more than its production budget. Keep scrolling for more.

The fans adore the minions and their leader, Gru, so much so that the minions even got their own movie. Despicable Me is the highest-grossing animated franchise ever, worth over $5 billion. Steve Carell lends his voice to Gru; this time, Will Ferell joins the cast as a villain along with the charismatic Sofia Vergara.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando reports that the movie did well overseas on its 12th weekend. According to that, Despicable Me 4 collected a solid $8.7 million from over 82 markets. The movie dipped only 29.3% from last weekend to reach a $573 million international cume at the box office.

Back home, in North America, Despicable Me 4 is still performing decently and has reached $358 million cume. Adding the domestic collection with the overseas, the movie’s global cume has reached $931 million and still counting. It is reportedly eyeing a $1 billion lifetime run at the worldwide box office. The report further revealed where Minions: The Rise of Gru stood at the same point, and as per that, the 2022 movie collected $904 million globally.

Meanwhile, it is an understatement to say that the movie is a box office success as it has collected 9.3 times its production budget. Despicable Me 4 was made on a budget of $100 million and has collected $931 million so far, meaning it has recovered 831% of the cost. The Illumination creation was released in the United States on July 3.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Inside Out 2 Box Office (Worldwide): Continues Its Victory Run Even After 86 Days, Beats Jurassic World’s $1.6 Billion+ To Become 8th Highest-Grossing Film Ever

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News