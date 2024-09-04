For her performance in Oppenheimer, Emily Blunt—the formidable actress we all know and adore—deserves an Oscar. But despite performing remarkably as Katherine ‘Kitty’ Oppenheimer, she hasn’t received any Oscar buzz. Hollywood needs to acknowledge her potential and stop casting her in unoriginal parts.

Blunt portrays the role of ‘father of the atomic bomb’ J. Robert Oppenheimer’s wife. Even though Kitty plays a significant part in the movie, she is a walking cliché of the “long-suffering wife.” She plays the ideal of an underutilized female character in a story dominated by men, a problem seen in many Oscar-baiting movies. Blunt plays Kitty so well—almost miraculously, given the restrictions of the role.

Blunt’s depiction of Kitty goes beyond merely being a quintessential example of a supporting part. She deftly steers clear of the clichés with an astonishing and compelling subtlety. Her act turns even the most clichéd situations into unforgettable ones, whether answering phone calls silently or hurling glassware against walls. Blunt makes the role resonate even though it’s more of a sentient martini glass than a fully developed persona.

When Kitty accurately and poignantly reveals the absurdity of her husband’s interrogation, it is one of the most memorable scenes in the movie. This sequence showcases Blunt’s exceptional talent and Oppenheimer’s best work. Blunt’s ability to turn a corny part into something captivating is why she should be recognized for the kind of performance that demands an Oscar consideration and possibly a win.

A Long-Overdue Nomination For Emily Blunt

Blunt’s career has seen several close calls with Oscar nominations, including nearly being recognized for The Devil Wears Prada, Young Victoria, and Mary Poppins Returns. Her work in A Quiet Place also earned her a well-deserved SAG Award. It’s high time the Academy acknowledges her talent with a nomination for Oppenheimer.

Sometimes, Hollywood is just one trope away from recognizing true talent. For Blunt, it’s one cliché-filled role away from an Oscar nod that has long eluded her. In an industry that often overlooks the brilliance behind the performance, Emily Blunt’s portrayal of Oppenheimer stands out as a beacon of her unmatched skill. It’s time the Academy sees it, too.

