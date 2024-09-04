The actress, now 25, took on a particularly audacious role in the six-episode series, which delves into the explosive rise of the Sex Pistols.

Williams made a memorable entrance with her topless bike scene, which reimagines a real-life event from the mid-1970s. Striking a provocative pose, Jordan rides through town in nothing but a see-through PVC yellow coat, a bold statement that leaves the locals—both onscreen and off—gobsmacked. Later, she catches a train still clad in the eye-catching jacket, further cementing her punk rock credentials.

Discussing her approach to the scene, Williams reveals her commitment to understanding the character’s intent. “For me, playing any character and doing any sort of nudity, you just want to understand what the intention is,” she told Tyla. In this case, Jordan’s real-life actions were integral to her provocative persona, and this understanding helped Williams feel at ease with the role. “She used her nudity and her body to provoke and feel confident,” Williams explained, emphasizing the empowering aspect of portraying such a confident figure.

In a post-#MeToo era, ensuring respect and safety on set is paramount. Williams noted that the scene felt anything but exploitative. Instead, it was about capturing Jordan’s essence, with all the preparation falling into place through meticulous hair, makeup, and costume design. “It felt empowering,” she said, adding that the on-set transformation was so complete that cast and crew sometimes failed to recognize her out of character.

The actress’s deep dive into Jordan’s world included a transformative makeover—bleached hair, bold makeup, and the punk rock style that defined the era. Williams spent time with Jordan before her passing in April, gaining invaluable insights into the punk rock scene. Jordan’s presence on set was a crucial influence, helping the cast and crew authentically recreate the period’s raw energy.

Williams’ portrayal of Jordan not only honored the punk icon but also brought a fresh perspective to a defining era of music and fashion. As she reflected on the experience, Williams appreciated the unique opportunity to embody a figure who was as much about challenging norms as she was about making a statement.

