Maisie Williams became a world-renowned actress after essaying the role of Arya Stark in HBO’s much-loved show Game Of Thrones. Known for being a warrior and training with the best in the GoT world, fans got to see the third child of the Stark family get down and dirty with Gendry (Joe Dempsie) during one of the final season’s episodes.

Arya and Gendry – a b*stard kid who worked as a blacksmith, met during the show’s first season as they travelled North. While Maisie’s character was heading to the Stark house at Winterfell, Joe’s was on his way to become a member of the Night’s Watch at Castle Black. After splitting soon after – in season 2, the friends met in the final season and shared a night of passion before battling the White Walkers. In today’s throwback story, we take you to April 2019, when the then 22-year-old actress spoke about her s*x scenes with Joe Dempsie (aged 31 then).

Following her character Arya Stark and Gendry (Joe Dempsie) having s*x in the final season of Game Of Thrones, Maisie Williams spoke to Entertainment Tonight and discussed the scene. Given that it was the first time stripping down as her character, the actress revealed that the showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss let her decide how much skin she wanted to show on camera.

Maisie Williams said, “David and Dan were like: ‘You can show as much or as little as you want. So I kept myself pretty private.” The actress who played Arya Stark from season 1 of Game Of Throne added, “I don’t think it’s important for Arya to flash. This beat isn’t really about that. And everybody else has already done it on the show, so…”

However, was she comfortable shooting the scene? The GoT actress revealed that the filming was ‘uncomfortable’ and even went on to reveal why so. Talking about it, Williams said, “In the beginning, everyone was really respectful. No one wants to make you feel uncomfortable which kind of makes you feel more uncomfortable, because no one wants to look at anything that they shouldn’t look at which in turn makes you feel like you look awful because everyone is kind of like (Williams averts her eyes). You want people to act more normal.”

Before signing off, Maisie Williams added that the process of filming this particular Game Of Thrones scene felt ‘rushed’ – partially because director David Nutter has a fast-speaking voice.

