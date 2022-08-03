Celebrities often get trolled for the most bizarre reasons. They receive so much hate over such unnecessary things that sometimes it’s just madness on social media. Similarly, back in 2020 Terence Lewis was a judge on ‘India’s Best Dancer’ when once Nora Fatehi appeared on the show and the choreographer’s morphed video of touching Nora inappropriately went crazy viral on the internet. Later Lewis clarified his stance on it and slammed the trolls for targeting him. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Terence is quite popular on social media with over 2 million followers on Instagram and his feed is a treat to our sore eyes. From flaunting her dance skills, chiselled body to travel pictures, his aesthetic feed on the photo-sharing site is quite pleasing. Coming back to the topic, back in 2020 a morphed video of the choreographer with Nora went viral on social media.

In the original video, Terence Lewis didn’t touch Nora Fatehi’s b*tt but the morphed video showed the opposite. Later in an interview with Bollywood Life, the choreographer opened up on the trolls attacking and said, “Honestly, when I first saw the video, I did not bother much. The use of effects was so clearly visible, any intelligent person would see through it. In today’s times, there are memes made on every celebrity. It was a naughty memer at work, and I did not care. However, in a matter of four-five hours I started getting trolled on social media. I got these hateful comments. Now, I have a very humble following of 1.5 million and my followers are very sensible and dignified. I have always seen the positive side on social media. The language being used by some was very derogatory. My fans started fighting with them supporting me. So, I decided to post that message about the Zen master.”

The chemistry between Nora Fatehi and Terence Lewis was commendable and became the talk of the town back then. They even performed a sensual dance on the show. Take a look at it here:

Meanwhile, adding further, the ace choreographer said, “Why would I do something of that sort two weeks after shooting for a very intimate sequence with her. Thankfully, throughout my life I have got enough love and attention from the opposite sex to not feel depraved. I have the highest respect for Nora Fatehi. That kind of thing would only tickle a 17-year-old. I am 45.”

Here’s the morphed video of the two:

What are your thoughts on trolls attacking Terence Lewis for allegedly touching Nora Fatehi’s b*tt on the show? Tell us in the comments below

