Nora Fatehi the Morrocan beauty has captured the hearts of not only thousands of her fans but also the Bollywood industry through her gracious dance moves! The diva will now once again grace the upcoming episode of ‘India’s Best Dancer’ through her arrival. In the recent promo of the show, it was seen that contemporary master Terence Lewis who is one of the judges in the show, was seen ignoring his co-judge Malaika Arora and the reason for this was Nora!

Check out why did the famous dancer/ judge of the show ignored his co-judge for their upcoming guest!

So in the recent promo of the show, Nora Fatehi was once again seen entering the ‘India’s Best Dancer’ as a guest judge, however, what was more exciting to see was Terence Lewis’ face upon the arrival of Nora. The show’s judge was left so awestruck with the dancer’s arrival that he stood up and screamed saying, “Welcome back Nora”. Listening to him saying that, his co-judge Geeta Kapur intrudes on him and says, “Uske liye Maniesh hai (Host Maniesh is there for welcoming her).”

Terence Lewis was not only left awestruck with Nora Fatehi’s arrival but he was also left speechless with Nora’s belly dance. Once again reacting to Terence’s expression Geeta Kapur went on to say, “Arre mooh toh band karo uncle (close your mouth uncle).”

However, the most noticeable part of the promo was when, Terence went up the stage to escort Nora when she arrived, amidst all this, it was seen that the judge had completely forgotten about his co-judge Malaika Arora. Witnessing this, Geeta once again pointed out his action and said, “You didn’t go to leave Malaika!”

Immediately trying to defend himself and his actions, Lewis said, “Malaika, I am so distracted with your dress that I kept looking at you.”

Wasn’t this whole situation super hilarious yet sceptical!?!

What do you think was running on Terence Lewis’ mind, while leaving Malaika Arora all alone for Nora Fatehi? Let us know in the comments below!

