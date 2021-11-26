After winning millions of viewers’ hearts, & TV’s popular shows Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai and Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, recently bagged nine at the Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Award Films 2021, under numerous categories. From winning best serial to best actor comedy, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai and Happu Ki Ultan Paltan team brought home a bag full of awards.

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai won the Best Serial under the comedy category, Sanjay and Binaiferr Kohli were honoured with the Best Producer Comedy award, Shubhangi Atre (Angoori Bhabi) and Rohitashv Gour (Manmohan Tiwari) received the best actress and actor award respectively.

In contrast, Saanand Verma (Anokhe Lal Saxena, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai) won Best Supporting Actor in Comedy. Anchor turned actress, Charrul Malik (Russa, both shows) received Most Versatile Anchor, Actress and Child artists Aryan Prajapati (Hritik Singh, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan) and Zaara Warsi (Chamchi Singh, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan) won Best Child Artists award.

Behind the scenes, superstars Ritu Deora won the Best Costume Designer award at the Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Award Films 2021. Manoj Santoshi and Raghuvir Sheikhavat won the Best Writer award under the comedy category for Happu Ki Ultan Paltan.

Elated to receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Award Films 2021 for the Best Producer under comedy category, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai and Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, Sanjay Kohli shares, “I feel proud to take the award in my hand on behalf of the whole team, as both Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai and Happu Ki Ultan Paltan are not one-person shows. I am delighted to have such an amazing team working day in and out to make these shows such hits. Even during the pandemic, the Television industry never stopped, and I believe they are no less than COVID warriors who worked hard to spread happiness and keep people at home. It is a proud moment for us when our beloved audience recognizes the show, it is the seventh year of the show, and we have been winning this award every year. I want to thank the channel, the actors and the whole team to make these shows iconic.”

Winning the Best Actress award under the comedy category at the Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Award Films 2021, Shubhangi Atre (Angoori Bhabi) shares, “Nothing is as precious as getting recognized for your art and hard work. I am thankful to the makers and the whole team for making Angoori such a beloved character. Such achievements motive us as artists to work harder and entertain people.”

Rohitashv Gour (Manmohan Tiwari), on receiving the Best Actor award under the comedy category, says, “I am thankful to everyone who has loved Tiwari Ji so much that I received such a prestigious award. The viewers and the show makers have made this possible, and I will be forever grateful. It has just boosted my enthusiasm to keep working and polishing my art form. Thank you so much, everyone, for the blessings and the love.”

Expressing her excitement on receiving the award for the Most Versatile Anchor and Actress, Charrul Malik (Russa, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai/Happu Ki Ultan Paltan) shares, “It is an honour and privilege to receive such a prestigious award for two most iconic shows and being loved for the same. This year has given me a lot, and it is the blessing of the channel and Binaiferr ma’am’s support that I am here. I want to thank each and everyone involved in making my debut as an actor a memorable journey and making Russa a part of the family.”

