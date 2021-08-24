Advertisement

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai has is one of the most Indian sitcoms in history. Started in 2015, the show has seen an increase in following with a loyal fan base intact. The life of its leading stars- Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour, Shubhangi Atre and now, Nehha Pendse, have changed tremendously.

With the increase in popularity, the star cast has witnessed a rise in their pay too. So today, we’ll be taking a look at how much BGPH actors earn per day.

Advertisement

Starting from the senior actor, Aasif Sheikh aka Vibhuti Narayan Mishra makes the most on each. For per day working, the actor takes rupees 70,000 per day. The figure is reported by Indiatvnews.com.

Next on the list is Rohitashv Gour. He is another senior actor and plays Manmohan Tiwari in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. As per the report in India.com, the actor earns rupees 60,000 per day.

Next is Nehha Pendse. She replaced Saumya Tandon to fill in the character of Anita Mishra, Vibhuti’s wife. Even though she’s new addition in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, she gets paid well due to her previous popular work on TV. She gets rupees 55,000 per day working, as per India.com.

Shubhangi Atre aka Angoori Tiwari too takes a handsome chunk for her per day working. She gets rupees 40,000 for each working day.

Speaking of other actors of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, Saanand Verma aka Anokhelal Saxena earns rupees 15,000 for each working day. Deepesh Bhan aka Malkhan gets per day of rupees 20,000. Vaibhav Mathur aka Tika also gets rupees 20,000 per day. ‘Happu Singh’ Yogesh Tripathi is paid 35,000 per day.

Stay tuned for more television stories!

Must Read: Indian Idol 12’s Arunita Kanjilal Gifts Pawandeep Rajan Audi Q7? Shanmukhapriya Buys Him Suit Worth 1.3 Lakhs!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube