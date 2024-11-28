It isn’t easy to make people on a daily basis, and very few Indian television shows have become cults in a true sense. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai is one such show that has been lucky enough to enjoy unprecedented love from the masses and is still running successfully. One of the biggest reasons behind its cult status is the actors, who have added more to their characters. One such name is Saanand Verma!

Saanand is now a known face in the entertainment industry and has been part of popular Indian outings like Raid, Sacred Games, and Chhichhore. But before becoming popular, he had a phase of struggle. For those who don’t know, he was part of several advertisements before making it big. He found some sort of recognition with FIR, led by Kavita Kaushik.

Saanand Verma’s performance in FIR was his turning point, as it led him to bag Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, and the rest is history! In Bhabiji, Verma plays the character of an eccentric and mentally unstable person. His catchphrase, “I like it!” is widely popular, and it won’t be an overstatement to say that his portrayal of Anokhelal Saxena is one of the cult characters in the history of Indian television.

Back in 2020, Saanand Verma engaged in a conversation with The Moi Blog channel on YouTube. During the chat, he revealed an interesting incident that made him realize his unprecedented fame among the audience. He shared that due to some work, he had gone to Kanpur. There, he was surrounded by 10-12 bouncers. To his surprise, around 5000 people gathered for him, all of them switching their mobile cameras on to click his picture. Due to this situation, the traffic was jammed.

Saanand Verma never expected such a craze, and he was moved by the audience’s response. He further revealed that the incident made him very emotional, and he cried for three days.

Saanand truly deserves the love of the audience, and we hope he keeps us entertained with his crazy act in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai.

