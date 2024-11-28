Ekta Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was among the most loved daily soaps in India. Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi’s show aired in 2013 and ran for as long as 6 years. Unfortunately, it has scored an IMDb rating of only 4.5. The leading actress has come in defense and blamed the trolls. Scroll below for all the details!

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein made Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi household names. It also brought a lot of limelight to the supporting cast, including Aditi Bhatia, Anita Hassanandani, Aly Goni, Abhishek Verma, and Ruhanika Dhawan, among others. The show was extra special for the leading actress, who met the love of her life, Vivek Dahiya, on set.

Poor IMDb Ratings

It has come to light that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein IMDb ratings have dropped to 4.5 in the recent years. Over 1.1K users have voted, and most expressed disappointment with the poor ending.

A user wrote in 2019, “They ruined it.Completely ruined it.they are expert in ruining”

Another reviewed Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in 2022, “Kabhi kam no honge ye hai chu**yaape, Pal pal badhe ye hai chu**yaape. One of the worst drama series to exist. Overacting at the top… director, writer, producer go above and beyond all the stupidity just to create an episode. And just like all the daily soaps on Indian Television this one too has no logic!!”

“I feel sad that why i spend numerous hours watching this show. This show is turning out to be with worst storyline ever.Director has no clue about the show. Totally not worth spending your time,” another commented.

Divyanka Tripathi comes in defense

Our beloved Ishita has taken to her Twitter/X and blamed the trolls for the poor ratings. Her tweet read, “I just noticed…one of the most popular and loved tv shows Yeh Hai Mohabbatein isn’t rating well on IMDB. When trollers bash and spoil ratings why don’t the admirers balance it out by pouring in love? Dropping in a clear hint. If you love ’em all- rate, share, subscribe!”

Fans already have the responsibility and are giving good ratings to the show. Let’s see if the figures improve on IMDb in the coming days.

