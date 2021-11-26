Mahira Sharma turned a year old recently and her birthday was celebrated with great pomp, as all the pictures on social media suggested that the actress had a close-knitted group of people around her to celebrate the big day.

And the integral part of the party was her best friend and her BB13 co-contestant Paras Chhabra who wished her in the sweetest way possible.

Paras Chhabra said “She is one of the most sweetest and genuine people I have come across in my life. I met her in a show where you least expect to find real connections, but she is surely one. I wish she does bollywood and punjabi movie soon as she is made for the silver screen. She has all the attributions of a Bollywood actress”

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma affectionately called as PaHira by the fans was one of the most talked about topics when they were inside the Bigg Boss house and their craze refuses to go down even after their season ended 2 years back. And the duo has been tremendously in demand in the digital space. The couple has starred in some blockbuster music videos since then.

