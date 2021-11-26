When Sidharth Shukla suffered a heart attack and passed away on September 2, 2021, his family, friends, fans, and people in the entertainment industry were left in shock. Since his passing away, many tributes to the actor have been released, including one by Shehnaaz Gill titled ‘Tu Yeheen Hai.’

Recently the late actor’s family revealed that the actor wanted to become a rapper and even rapped a little for the same. As per the latest report, his family is now planning on releasing the rap he recorded. When you’re wondering? Well, as per the report, it will be out on Shukla’s birth anniversary, December 12.

As per a Hindustan Times report, Sidharth Shukla recorded a rap during the first half of this year. As per their report, his family has decided to release the rap song – which was only recorded as a test – for his fans. The music for the untitled rap has been given by G Skillz, who has composed numerous Punjabi tracks. The report also stated that Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaaz Badesha is rumoured to have written the lyrics for the rap.

A source close to this development of Sidharth Shukla’s rap told HT, “The number is an upbeat one, full of life. It is all about Sidharth’s journey. Shehnaaz has been working closely on the track and ensuring it is a perfect tribute.” This person in the know further added, “The song will be a solo, featuring Shukla’s voice. The music video will stick to being lyrical and not something extravagant.”

He did a rap as well. Multi talented Sidharth Shukla he is dude😭🥺♥️#SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/8qel9l5BTw — Cold Coffee☕ˢˢˢ (@ColdCoffee2710) November 26, 2021

Sidharth Shukla became a household name after starring in shows like Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak, and more. He amassed a huge fan following during his stint on Bigg Boss 13, which also saw him crowned the winner. It was during his BB13 days that he met Shehnaaz Gill.

