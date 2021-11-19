Ever since Shivangi Joshi left Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, her fans have been waiting to see her again on their screens. Well, there’s good news coming in for all her fans. According to reports, the beauty might have agreed to play the role of grown-up Anandi in Balika Vadhu 2. Scroll below to read the scoop.

As of now, Shreya Patel and Vansh Sayani are playing the role of junior Anandi and Jagiya in the show.

A source close to ETimes revealed that makers are in talks with Shivangi Joshi already to take up the role of grown-up Anandi in Balika Vadhu 2. Yes, you heard that right. Joshi fits the bill perfectly for the makers and might join the show by the end of this month.

The source said, “After contemplating several names to play the grown-up Anandi, the makers zeroed in on Shivangi to play the part. It’s the second instalment of a popular show, and we are leaving no stone unturned to get the perfect cast in place. Shivangi is a good performer and fits the bill perfectly. We look forward to having her join the cast on the set and commence the shoot. The time leap is scheduled to be introduced by the end of November or beginning of next month.”

Are you guys excited to see Shivangi Joshi playing the role of Anandi in Balika Vadhu 2? We sure are.

However, the actress hasn’t commented on taking up the show yet. Let’s wait for the official announcement which will probably be soon.

Meanwhile, Shivangi Joshi is hugely popular on the small screen and enjoys a massive fan following post her stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

