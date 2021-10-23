Eversince the news about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai making a leap went viral; fans are really tense about the new generation taking over the show as many were also doubtful when Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi took over. Now that the two lead members made an exit from the show, Simran Khanna who plays the character of Gayu has also announced her exit from the romantic drama.

The daily soap that started back in 2009 with Hina Khan and Karan Mehra as the original lead made everyone fall in love with the show, since then the show has seen a lot of changes in the course of 12 years.

Post Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi’s exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, actors such as Simran Khanna and Shilpa Raizada have also decided to leave the show. In an interview with TellyChakkar, Khanna confirmed the news, saying, “It is a great experience, I really don’t know how to react as today was my last shoot. Since 2019, when I joined the show, everything has been memorable. I have never worked like this before, we worked as a family so yes I will surely miss this family. Shilpa and I ended our shoot today, and she was a little emotional, I made myself strong that I wouldn’t shed a tear for such a beautiful journey rather celebrate it.”

“The show (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai) has given me a lot of patience, it has taught me a lot. Technically, how to act, how to maintain a circle. The show has been a teacher to me and given me a lot of things. The show has been a lucky charm for me. It has given me a lot. Yeh Rishta’s fan following is soo genuine, they shower the love to you in abundance, even if you go to a different show the love stays intact,” Simran Khanna added.

Talking about her fondest memories from the romantic drama, the actress shared, “The outdoor shoot, it has been the most memorable shoot, we all were there with the whole unit. While shooting we had a completely different experience. I have given more than two years to the show so yes I will always cherish these moments. Just today when I came back after wrapping it up, I opened my cupboard and found the chips, the flavour reminded me of the outdoor fights for the chips and while eating I was remembering the time.”

Now that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is set to make yet another leap, fans are gearing up for the latest track with Pranali Rathod as Akshara, Harshad Chopda as Abhimanyu and Karishma Sawant as Aarohi. The new cast members have already started shooting for their parts and recently Harshad and Pranali’s pictures went viral from Udaipur.

