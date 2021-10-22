Shehnaaz Gill became a household name during her stint in Bigg Boss 13. While there, the actress was called out for being a little plum. During the lockdown, that started last year, Shahnaaz underwent a weight loss transformation.
In a past conversation, the actress spoke about losing 12kgs without actually hitting the gym. Wondering how she did it? Well, she was kind enough to share it will all and below is what was her trick.
In a conversation with ETimes last year, Shehnaaz Gill opened up the reason behind her weight loss. She said, “Look, lockdown chal raha hai. A large amount of work has come to a standstill all around, so I thought why not just go for weight loss? Kuch logon ne mere weight ka mazak udaya tha ‘Bigg Boss 13’ mein. Kai log weight lose karte hain, maine socha chalo logon ko dikhati hoon ki main bhi patli ho sakti hoon. It’s not difficult to lose weight if you really want to.”
In the same conversation, Shehnaaz Gill shed light on exactly how she lost around 12 kgs. The actress, while talking about how she managed to lose the kg weight, she said, “Trust me, I went in for a simple reduction in my eating habits. You can say that I cut off on my non-vegetarian food, chocolates and ice cream and nothing else.”
The actress, who is known as Punjab ki Katrina, added, “But besides that, let me explain how I ate because therein lies the catch. Every day, I ate just one or two things. I wouldn’t stuff too much variety in my daily consumption of food. For example, if I ate dal and moong for lunch, I would eat the same for dinner. And I reduced the portions. If I was hungry for two rotis, I ate only one. Mann maarke khati thi. And it started working. I was 67 kg around the time lockdown began in March, I am 55 kg now.”
Shehnaaz Gill concluded, “I lost 12 kg in less than 6 months, but without doing any exercise. Just my restricted food consumption did the trick.”
On the work front, Shehnaaz recently starred in the Amarjit Singh directed Honsla Rakh co-starring Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa, and Shinda Grewal.
