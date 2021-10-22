Shehnaaz Gill became a household name during her stint in Bigg Boss 13. While there, the actress was called out for being a little plum. During the lockdown, that started last year, Shahnaaz underwent a weight loss transformation.

In a past conversation, the actress spoke about losing 12kgs without actually hitting the gym. Wondering how she did it? Well, she was kind enough to share it will all and below is what was her trick.

In a conversation with ETimes last year, Shehnaaz Gill opened up the reason behind her weight loss. She said, “Look, lockdown chal raha hai. A large amount of work has come to a standstill all around, so I thought why not just go for weight loss? Kuch logon ne mere weight ka mazak udaya tha ‘Bigg Boss 13’ mein. Kai log weight lose karte hain, maine socha chalo logon ko dikhati hoon ki main bhi patli ho sakti hoon. It’s not difficult to lose weight if you really want to.”