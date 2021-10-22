Bigg Boss 15 has witnessed contestants getting really aggressive. Whether it is fighting for gathering pieces of a map or any other task, we see the housemates give their 100%. However, an unusual scenario was witnessed when Karan Kundrra choke slammed Pratik Sehajpal during the latest task. Gauahar Khan is really upset about it all and has slammed the makers. Scroll below for details!

During the latest task, contestants were arranged in pairs. Karan was paired up with Tejasswi Prakash while enemies Jay Bhanushali and Pratik were made a team. When the Bigg Boss OTT actor tried to spoil the game for the former pair, Kundrra lost his calm and pinned him down to the ground.

Gauahar Khan took to her Twitter and reacted, “I’m just schocked !!!!!! Basically no rules in the house anymore, jo popular hai unke liye koi rules nahi, jo naya aya usko sirf dhakke ke liye nishkaasit .. utha ke hard ground pe patakna hinsa nahi (there are no rules for those who are popular, the ones who are new they are evicted for only pushing..is throwing someone on the ground not violence)????? @Mindblown #BB15.”

Gauahar Khan hinted at Zeeshan Khan being evicted during Bigg Boss OTT due to his fight with Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhatt. However, she complained about Karan Kundrra not getting the same punishment in Bigg Boss 15 because he is ‘famous.’

In another tweet, Gauahar continued, “Aur hadd toh ye hai ke episode ke title mein pratik goes beserk likha hai (And the thing is in the episode’s title it is written Pratik goes beserk)… #slowclaps ! Aur waah tejaswi waah, yeh biggboss nahi sach much dangal hi bana diya aap ne. Dangal mein hi yahi karte hain biggboss mein nahi. Aur dangal mein bhi hard floor nahi hota, shayad aap bb mein reh ke bhi uska set aur safety bhool gayi hain (And wow Tejasswi you have made it a fighting arena, not Bigg Boss. This is done in a fighting pit, not in Bigg Boss. And even there the ground isn’t hard. Maybe even after being in Bigg Boss, you have forgotten the set and its safety) #bb15”

I’m just shocked !!!!!! Basically no rules in the house anymore, jo popular hai unke liye koi rules nahi , jo naya aya usko sirf dhakke ke liye nishkaasit .. utha ke hard ground pe patakna hinsa nahi ????? #Mindblown #bb15 aur hadd toh ye hai ke episode ke title mein pratik goes — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 21, 2021

No one in the house pounced on Umar for throwing water , pulling paper, jumping in the pool with a mic , but when Prateek attempts hell breaks loose! Tejaswi u looked super biased and unfair today , honestly I really like karan Kundra n Tejaswi but in last nights ep 👎🏻👎🏻 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 21, 2021

Do you think Karan Kundrra should have gotten punished for his actions towards Pratik Sehajpal?

