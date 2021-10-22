Be it worst or good, Emraan Hashmi has seen it all! The actor started on a blockbuster note and went on to become one of the most bankable stars. Then within a few years, we saw how his graph nosedived. Many people believe that it’s his decision to get away from the ‘serial kisser’ tag which landed him in trouble. The actor, on the other hand, is happy with his move.

With his image of being an ‘A’ rated hero, Emraan gave hits like Murder, Murder 2, Aksar, Raaz 3 and many more. But ever since he took niche and different films like Ghanchakkar, Why Cheat India and Ungli, Emraan lost his box office charm. Despite this roller-coaster ride, Emraan stands by his decision of shedding his ‘serial kisser’ image and doing more than just musical films.

Speaking to Bollywood Life, Emraan Hashmi said, “I think it’s film-specific. Mera ek yeh bahut hi conscious decision tha kyuki main chahta tha ki main khud creative satisfaction ke liye kuch aur karu (it was a very conscious decision from my end as I wanted to do something different for my own, creative satisfaction).

I was well aware ki jo app ek doosri raah pe chalte hain, phir thode se log naraaz ho jaate hain (when you take a different path, then people do get a bit annoyed). Par woh fans humesha rahenge (I’ll always have those fans), I think you need the right film.”

We do agree with Emraan Hashmi that he needs the right film to click with the audience and his line-up including Tiger 3 and Dybbuk, will surely get him back on track!

What are your thoughts about Emraan‘s superhit comeback at the box office? Share with us through comments.

