Simi Garewal – who recently turned 74, is still known for her beauty and poise. While the actress is known for her performance in films like Mera Naam Joker, Karz, Chalte Chalte and more, her personal life has also made the headlines on more than one occasion. From linkups to breakups to even her marriage and divorce, nothing was kept hidden.

In today’s throwback story, we take you to the early 2010s when the actress spoke about her past relationship. While talking about what her relationship with the Maharaja of Jamnagar taught her, she also shed light on her split from Ravi Mohan. Below is all she had to say.

In an interview with Filmfare in 2013, Simi Garewal spoke about her relationship with the Maharaja of Jamnagar. For the unversed, the actress had a three-year-long relationship with the Maharaja- who was her neighbour. Talking about their relationship, she said, “At 17, I fell in love with my neighbour – the Maharaja of Jamnagar. It was a turbulent and passionate affair that lasted for three years. He showed me a wonderful world of animals, sports and food. Of passion and compassion… we did mad, crazy things but it grew obsessive. I look back at it now with a smile. But I realised what possessiveness could do to a relationship. It cured me forever of jealousy in love.”