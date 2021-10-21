The Narcotic Control Bureau is in the news a lot today. While they are mainly in the headlines owing to the recent raid on a cruise ship that saw the arrest of Aryan Khan and others, they were in the news today for raiding Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey’s home and Shah Rukh Khan’s Bandra home Mannat. In the midst of all this, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik has blasted the agency.

Advertisement

For those who do not know, Nawab’s son-in-law was also arrested by the agency in another drugs case. While the minister has spoken about the central agency in a recent tweet, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar have also previously criticised the ongoing NCB operation targeting Bollywood. Scroll down to see what the minister’s latest allegations against the agency are.

Nawab Malik took to his official Twitter handle and shared a video about the same with the text उगाही का धंधा मालदीव में! (Extortion business in Maldives!) In the video, the Cabinet Minister – Government of Maharashtra is heard saying in Hindi, “A special officer (Sameer Wankhede) was brought in to the NCB after Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. CBI is investigating the case but the mystery over his suicide or murder remains unresolved. But it lead to the NCB now being after the film industry. Dozens of actors were paraded before the NCB. Rhea Chakraborty was implicated. Others have been dragged and mentioned in cases.”

Advertisement

Continuing further, Nawab Malik question Sameer Wankhede about being in Maldives and Dubai around the same time Bollywood stars were there during the pandemic. The MLA of Anushakti Nagar (Mumbai) said, “During the pandemic, the entire film industry was in the Maldives. Sameer Wankhede must clarify what he and his family members were doing there at that time. He should clarify whether he was in Dubai.” He concluded by adding, “We are very clear. All this extortion took place in Maldives and Dubai and I will release those photos.”

Sharing Nawab Malik’s tweet where he is heard question the NCB and Sameet Wankhede about targeting Bollywood, vacationing in Maldives and Dubai and extortion, Kamaal R Khan (KRK) tweeted, “Hope #SameerVankhede Sahab will reply!.”

In recent news, the NCB on Thursday reportedly summoned Bollywood actor Ananya Pandey in connection with the drugs case after raiding her home. It is said that the raid was conducted in the same case which has Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested. Reports state Ananya’s name featured in some of the WhatApp chats the NCB has accessed.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Madhuri Dixit Is Celebrating Having Pockets In Her Dress, Do You Ladies Relate?



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube