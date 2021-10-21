The Narcotics Control Bureau has been closely interrogating the drug Syndicate in Bollywood. Over the past one year, the bureau has arrested and busted many drug rackets and sent the menace into a freeze for a while. The most recent was when Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested on a Cruise in Mumbai and has been kept in Police custody. Turns out the bureau is now conducting raids and they have somehow found their way to Bollywood actor Ananya Panday’s home.

NCB has been busy busting rackets after rackets involving drugs in the tinsel town. The reports that are coming in now claim that the Narcotic Control Bureau has started carrying out raids at the home of various celebrities. The two names that have come out are Ananya Panday, daughter of Chunky and Bhavna Panday. The reports suggest that they moved to Mannat post that. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per various viral videos, the NCB has conducted a raid at Ananya Panday’s Mumbai residence. There are no details of any findings revealed by the agency, any more details are awaited. As per the report in TOI, post their raid at Ananya’s home, the NCB officials made their way to Mannat to carry out the raid.

Meanwhile, it was this morning Shah Rukh Khan went to the Arthur Road Jail to meet his son Aryan Khan. The starkid was arrested on October 3 alongside 7 other people. The court has extended his custody till October 26 now.

We are waiting for further updates on the search operations carried at Ananya Panday and Shah Rukh Khan’s residence. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

