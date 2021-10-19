Advertisement

“Ananya had done like a splendid job in the film”, says Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda

Ananya Panday is all set to be the youngest Pan-India star with her film Liger. Acting alongside Vijay Deverakonda the actress is set to make her regional debut. Ananya has had a busy year so far with back to back film and brand shoots. The actress is now at the centre of receiving praises as her co-star Vijay praises her for her role in Liger.

Vijay Deverakonda recently told Bollywood Life, “Everyone’s doing their job and everyone’s working hard because they want their career to be successful, they want to do the best. The cinema industry is a very competitive industry where only success ensures survival – if you have to survive, you need to be able to deliver the performance, otherwise nobody can help you after a point.”

“So, we all have to work our ass off to be relevant in the industry and Ananya puts in a lot of effort and did her part very well in Liger. Ananya had done like a splendid job in the film. Everyone’s going to love her when they watch what she’s done,” Vijay Deverakonda said.

Liger film had been much hyped ever since it was announced. The film makes Ananya Panday the youngest Pan-India star, regional and Vijay’s hindi film debut. The film’s craze crossed all sorts of levels when an extended cameo by Iron Mike Tyson was announced. The former boxing World Heavyweight Champion will be seen going head to head with the film’s lead actor.

Ananya Panday is set to be part of some really interesting projects. Her strong lineup includes Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Shakun Batra’s untitled next and Pan-India film Liger.

(Quote credits: Bollywood Life)

