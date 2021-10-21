Aryan Khan has been having a really tough time. The star kid is in custody over his involvement in the Mumbai cruise drug case. Multiple bail pleas have been rejected by the court now. Many celebrities including Hrithik Roshan, Vishal Dadlani have spoken in support of Shah Rukh Khan’s son. Now, the latest one to react is television actress Kamya Punjabi.

In a recent update, Shah Rukh Khan visited Aryan today morning at Arthur Road Jail. The meeting was brief as per the allowed time frame. He struggled when he left the premises as he was mobbed by the media. Satish Maneshinde, on the other hand, approached the high court for bail but the hearing has been moved to 26th October.

Reacting to NDPS special court rejecting Aryan Khan’s bail, Kamya Punjabi took to her Twitter and shared, “What has happened to our Judiciary system? Aam janta trusts our judiciary system as they are a neutral body and hence not supposed to be biased. This is harassment n a one sided opinion. There are so many other ways to interrogate, like house arrest, etc. why keep in Jail? #AryanKhan.”

What has happened to our Judiciary system?Aam janta trusts our judiciary system as they are a neutral body and hence not supposed to be biased.This is harassment n a one sided opinion.There are so many other ways to interrogate, like house arrest,etc. why keep in Jail? #AryanKhan — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) October 20, 2021

In another tweet, Kamya Punjabi continued, “If #NCB has the drug peddlers number, why doesn’t NCB figure out from their chat and call the source or the distributor and arrest them? Keep them in jail and interrogate if you really want India to be free from #Drugs #AryanKhan #StopThisHarassment #ArrestDrugDistributors.”

If #NCB has the drug peddlers number, why doesn’t NCB figure out from their chat and call the source or the distributor and arrest them? Keep them in jail and interrogate if you really want India to be free from #Drugs #AryanKhan #StopThisHarassment #ArrestDrugDistributors — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) October 20, 2021

Meanwhile, Twinkle Khanna too reacted to Aryan Khan arrest yesterday with a reference to the viral Squid Game. She wrote, “Each player is given ten marbles and must get their opponent’s marbles by competing in any game of their choosing. In this episode, one of the strongest candidates is badgered and ultimately bamboozled into losing his marbles. I seem to have misplaced mine as well when I read the news about Shah Rukh Khan’s son’s arrest.”

