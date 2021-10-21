Takht has been on news for quite a long time now, as many thought Karan Johar might have shelved the project without any update. But the filmmaker has come out clean and claims they haven’t dropped the idea and says the film is his passion project. In an interview, Johar explained why the film is getting delayed even after cast members are locked.

The DDLJ helmer announced the period drama back in August 2019, the film was supposed to go on floors in March 2020, but the lockdown due to COVID-19 halted the production. Since there was no announcement people thought the filmmaker has dropped the idea.

In a conversation with Film Companion, Karan Johar finally breaks his silence on Takht getting shelved, he even divulged into the details about the film and why its getting delayed, the director said, “No, I am going to make that movie right after Rocky Aur Rani. I can’t let that get away. That film is a piece of my heart. It’s got two and a half years of my prep work on it. We were rearing to go. I still remember we were starting on April 24 when the pandemic hit us in March. The film was so vast, voluminous and on a large scale, that on a daily basis, it needed a thousand people on set. It was that kind of film.”

Spilling more beans about Takht, Karan Johar shared, “It was an epic, period film based on the Mughal era. That again is a family film. It’s based in that era, but it is about on the interrelationships of that era, those people and those people that existed in the real world. I will always say, Rocky Aur Rani is my excitement project, but Takht is my passion project. And you cannot run away from your passion. So right after I’m done with my excitement, I’ll head towards my passion.”

Takht features Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. The period drama will mark Ranveer and Alia’s third collaboration after Gully Boy and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

