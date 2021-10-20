Today marks the 26 years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The film that was released back in 1995 still feels like a breath of fresh air. The romantic drama had put a spotlight on Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol for their relatable chemistry. However, Kajol once talked about Aditya Chopra, who was disgusted by a particular scene; even after the release of the film he was still not satisfied with the outcome.

The chemistry between Raj and Simran became national phenomena as almost everyone identifies with the characters.

Over the years, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge lead actors Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan have shared many anecdotes from the shooting days. A few years ago, Kajol sat for a conversation with Filmfare, the actress was asked about the most difficult shot for her, she had said, “The shot where I have to describe my dream guy with passages of poetry. I pick up a dupatta and say, ‘Saaya sa lehrata hai’. It was supposed to look sensuous… but the dupatta just wouldn’t fall properly. I just couldn’t get the ‘ada’ right. Adi was so disgusted with me. Even now the shot lacks something.”

Further during the interview, Kajol talked about her closeness with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge character Simran, the actress said, “I didn’t feel close to Simran at all. Whatever I did stemmed from my imagination and from what I know about some of my friends who are like her. My acting was pre-thought-out reaction. I must have met 120 girls like Simran, girls who have fallen in love, but they have not always seen a happy ending like the character did in the film.”

The actress confessed that she finds Simran ‘boring’, and said, “I realised there is a lot of Simran in almost everybody we know, there is always that wanting to do the right thing in someone. Lot of people don’t do the right thing but we always want to do that. You want to get that approval; you want to get that feeling of you being approved of and that you are doing something right in the world. So, yes Simran was like that. I thought she was just cool, a little old-fashioned but cool.”

However, Kajol describes Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge as timeless and claims that the viewers adored the characters especially Raj and Simran a lot and they have liked them for years and years now.

