Time and again Malaika Arora has found herself getting trolled for her statement, looks even walking. Recently, the actress posted a dance video with her yoga partner Sarvesh Shashi, the two can be seen grooving to music in sync. Although the video received some positive reactions, but trollers finds a way to criticize the actress by calling her ‘budhi’ and ‘old lady’.

Most recently, the actress was mercilessly trolled for her walking style and many asked ‘why she’s walking like a duck.’ Many age shamed her and even made comments about her revealing clothes, but she knows how to ignore such people like a queen.

Malaika Arora had shared the video, the actress advised her admirers to ‘loosen up a little bit’. She even encouraged her followers to share their dance videos with her. Sharing the video she wrote, “Let’s loosen up a little bit today. I believe ALL of us are yogis by breath & definitely should be dancers by heart. #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek is fun not just because it is dance but also because you get to make your own moves. Choose your song, Send in your moves by tagging me and @sarvayogastudios”

After witnessing a lot of hate comments, Malaika Arora turned off the comments section on the particular video, which has over 3 lakh likes and one of them was Bollywood actress Dia Mirza. Now no comments are visible.

In the past, the actress has been part of many beauty pageants and recently while talking to ETimes, the actress opened up about if she would let daughter participate in such contests, she said, “Why wouldn’t I! If I had a daughter and she wanted to take part in beauty pageants, of course I would let her. I would encourage my daughter to do whatever she wanted to do… whatever made her happy.”

When asked about her upcoming projects, Malaika added, “Well, there’s so much happening on the work front. I’m really looking forward to everything that’s in store!”

