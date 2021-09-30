Yoga guru Ramdev, Tabu to be special guests on 'Super Dancer 4'
Yoga Guru Ramdev & Tabu To Be The Special Guests For The Upcoming Weekend ‘Super Dancer 4’ ( Photo Credit – Instagram ; Facebook ; sonyliv )

The upcoming weekend episodes of the dance reality show ‘Super Dancer: Chapter 4’ will see yoga guru Ramdev and Bollywood actress Tabu as special guests.

While yoga guru Ramdev will be there on the show for the ‘Desh Ki Farmaish’ special episode on Saturday, the ‘Super 5’ special episode on Sunday will see the presence of Tabu.

Ramdev will be witnessing the dance performances and also participating with the yoga challenge to decide who did it best between the girls and the boys. He will be celebrating the ‘Map Wali Thaali’ with contestant Esha. Saturday’s episode will also see two eliminations. Who from amongst the 7 contestants will reach the Super 5?

