The upcoming weekend episodes of the dance reality show ‘Super Dancer: Chapter 4’ will see yoga guru Ramdev and Bollywood actress Tabu as special guests.

While yoga guru Ramdev will be there on the show for the ‘Desh Ki Farmaish’ special episode on Saturday, the ‘Super 5’ special episode on Sunday will see the presence of Tabu.

Ramdev will be witnessing the dance performances and also participating with the yoga challenge to decide who did it best between the girls and the boys. He will be celebrating the ‘Map Wali Thaali’ with contestant Esha. Saturday’s episode will also see two eliminations. Who from amongst the 7 contestants will reach the Super 5?

On the other hand, the ‘Super 5’ episode on Sunday with Tabu is going to be exciting with amazing dance performances by selected contestants.

Previously, Bollywood diva Hema Malini came as the special guest on ‘Super Dancer – Chapter 4’. Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure are also among the celebrity guests last weekend. The interesting highlight of the show turned out to be Hema Malini’s performance on the song ‘Tune O Rangeele Kaisa Jaadu Kiya’ from the movie ‘Kudrat’ which starred Rajesh Khanna opposite her.

This act left the judges Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu stunned. Emulating judge Geeta Kapur’s feelings, host Rithvik Dhanjani asks her to share her feeling watching Hema Malini‘s dance.

To this, Geeta Kapur replied: “These are the stars that we see in the sky. This is like…I can’t believe I saw her dancing live right now! Ma’am thank you so much.”

Hema Malini responded to Geeta Kapur saying it’s an honour for her to be on the show and she has given classical touch to her dance moves: “Welcome and it’s my honour to be here. You all have inspired a lot of kids by bringing them to such a big stage. Each and everyone is the best. I tried dancing in front of you all and I hope you all liked it too. I just did it in the classical style.”

Judge Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who looked awestruck from the moment Hema Malini stepped down from the stage said: “I just want to say that Hema ji is very disciplined. When you see greatness, which we all witnessed today, this does not come so easily. Hema ji, I know that she is very disciplined. She likes to live her life in that way, and that is the kind of value she has inculcated in her children as well. I am so inspired!”

Judge Anurag Basu expressed that he felt speechless and blessed to see such an amazing performance that too from Hema Malini herself: “I am blessed that I am part of this show, and I could witness this performance.” He also lauded Hema ji’s multi-tasking spirit saying, “everyone should learn how to do multi-tasking from Hema ji.”

The ‘Nachpan Ka Maha Mahotsav’ is all set to air on October 9 which will decide the winner of ‘Super Dancer 4’.

‘Super Dancer: Chapter 4’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

