Veteran star Mumtaz has been away from all the limelight for the past few years, but her latest reunion with Dharmendra made everyone nostalgic. Interestingly, the actress was set to appear in Dance Deewane 3 but refused to turn up on sets after makers allegedly refused to pay the large amount she demanded for the reality show.

For a week the dance reality show creators were excited to welcome the yesteryear superstar, however, their dreams are now shattered knowing the fact she won’t coming on the show.

According to reports by ETimes, the senior actress demanded hefty amount which Dance Deewane 3 makers were unable to pay, a source told, “Mumtaz quoted somewhere in the range of Rs 40-50 lakh. The channel felt it was too much for them, but think of it, it’s their loss. Mumtaz is an extremely popular artriste and above all, it would have been the first time that she would have made an appearance on a show on national television. Anyway, ab inko kaun samjhata? Loss channel ka hai, Mumtaz ka nahi.”

Mumtaz’s entry would have grabbed many eyeballs as Dance Deewane 3 was supposed to be her first reality show appearance; on the other hand, fans were in treat to see the Madhuri Dixit and Aap Ki Kasam actor sharing screen space together.

Meanwhile, after her recent meeting with Dharmendra, fans were delighted to see them together; she was hosted by Dharam Veer actor’s first wife and Sunny Deol’s mother Prakash Kaur. The yesteryear stars reminisced about their olden days.

Talking about the reunion, the Apne star said, “Humein aur milna chahiye. Social distancing has now become the normal thing. Nobody meets anyone anymore. Sometimes it gets lonely. Given the current situation, it was very sweet of Mumtaz to drop in. We met after many years.”

“We did a hit film together in the 1960s Mere Humdam Mere Dost, where she was the second lead. Mehnat se woh top heroine bann gayi. In the 1970s, we did two very good films together, Jheel Ke Uss Paar and Loafer. Loafer’s songs were big hits. ‘Aaj mausam bada beimaan hai’ is hummed to this day.”

Dance Deewane 3 is being currently hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa and judged by Madhuri Dixit, Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia.

