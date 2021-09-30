Advertisement

Producer Binaiferr Kohli is known for her comedy shows ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ and ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’. She has been successfully producing comedy shows for many years now.

When asked to take on a relationship drama on television, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai producer says: “It attracts viewers because we see our lives in it. We see our sisters, brothers, husbands, mother-in-law, our troubles and tribulations in the family. There is always a slight voyeuristic character in everyone and they like to see the other side of the story. The drama has to be real; if it’s a little over the top is fine but too much forced drama doesn’t really work. Sometimes it is a bit over the top because it’s a build-up to which there is a solution to the crescendo. If it’s not done correctly then it just topples over.”

Advertisement

The audience’s age group of television is 25-45 and those between 18-24 hardly watch shows on television these days. What are your thoughts?

Binaiferr Kohli says, “A lot of old people only watch television. They have no other outlet. The understanding of life they have leads to seeing many situations close to life. The 18-25 age group watches TV but the thing is they also have other things to watch like news, reality shows, web series. Not that they don’t watch TV they do but they are just more spread out. But comedy is evergreen and everyone loves to watch comedy.”

Must Read: Sardar Udham Trailer Out! Vicky Kaushal & Shoojit Sircar With Their Visually Scintillating World Dare You To Not Have Goosebumps

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube