The scene in Indian sitcoms went a level higher due to shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Add Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai to the list as it made a space for a different type of comedy in sitcoms itself. Aasif Sheikh recently shared how the show was initially a big gamble for them and how it eventually paid off.

For the unversed, Aasif Sheikh plays Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. The actor has been a part of several comedy shows and all of them had a pinch of freshness. The same goes for Bhabiji. It’s a whole new type of comedy that is too risky in the Indian television industry.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai isn’t a loud comedy and it’s more subtle. Also, it mostly caters for adult audiences due to some ‘naughty’ funny content.

Speaking about the initial days of the show, Aasif Sheikh said, “When Bhabiji was launched, there were many other big shows which were on-air on the channel. There was Begusarai, there was Shah Rukh Khan’s show and another big historical show, Bhabiji was launched as an experiment. The makers thought ‘let’s see if this work else will wrap it up in six months’. But in just a month it superseded all expectations. The channel is now known by the show,” while speaking to Times Of India.

Thankfully, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai has been entertaining us for around 6 years, proving the gamble has paid off!

Apart from Aasif, the show stars Rohitashv Gour, Nehha Pendse and Shubhangi Atre in leading roles. It is helmed by Shashank Bali.

