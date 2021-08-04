Advertisement

Shailesh Lodha is one of the most popular actors in the Indian television industry. He is well known for playing the titular character of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He is also the narrator who speaks about the happenings of the show, as well as life challenges such as inflation and corruption in a satirical manner.

The supremely talented actor is a one-man army. Apart from acting, he is a comedian, a poet, and a writer. Lodha is also known for his outspokenness and doesn’t mince his words to put his point across. He once lambasted media obsession for Bollywood stars.

In the viral video, Shailesh Lodha is heard narrating a poem at an event criticizing the media for obsessing over Bollywood superstars. He is heard saying, “Jis desh me ek superstar ke kandhe ka operation itna mehnatvapurna hojayega sara ka sara media uske darwaza pe aake khada rahe. lekin jis Tukaram ne banduk ki naal pakad ke kasab ki zinda pakad liya uske pariwar ka haal koi nhi puche.

Shailesh Lodha further said, “Jis desh me ek Shah Rukh Khan ko America k airport me rok diya jaatha hai, iss desh k mantri k bayan pe bayan nikal aathe hai lekin woh Kalam saab jo jinke zulfu k jatke se parmanu bangaya, unhe Delhi k airport ek airline ne roka, uss desh ke mantri ka kaan pe juu nhi rahegi, aise desh me aise kavitaon ki avashyakta hai.”

Take a look at the video below:

Recently, Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak Mehta’s friend Jethalal, played by Dilip Joshi clarified rumours about their rift. During a conversation with The Times Of India, Joshi said, “We have been working together for 13 years now. When people talk about a rift, I just laugh it off. Just because someone wants to write something to grab eyeballs on social media, they cook up a story. I don’t even feel like clarifying things now or stating that all is well. We are a great team, which is why the show is doing so well.”

Shailesh Lodha also said, “I am comfortable working with my co-actors and the entire team. That is probably why I have not thought about doing anything else. My character and my team keep me going.”

