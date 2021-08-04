Advertisement

Fans are super excited to see Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in Pathan. Ever since the film went on floors, it has been in the news regarding who’s making a cameo, its action, shooting locations and more. With movie lovers super excited to see the film’s crossover with Salman Khan’s Tiger franchise, we now hear it will also feature a crossover with WAR. How? Well, through Ashutosh Rana aka WAR’s Colonel Sunil Luthra.

As per a media report, the makers of the SRK-Deepika Padukone starrer – Aditya Chopra and Siddharth Anand – came up with the idea to have Ashutosh reprise his role as the RAW joint secretary in the upcoming espionage films. The reports also suggest that Rana has shot certain important scenes. Read on to know some more about his role in the YRF film.

A trade source, close to the making of Pathan, made this revelation during an interaction with Mid-Day. The publication quoted the insider saying, “Ashutosh Rana played RAW joint secretary Colonel Sunil Luthra in Hrithik Roshan’s War [2019]. It was Adi and Siddharth’s idea to have the actor reprise his role in Pathan.”

Talking about Ashutosh Rana already filming some scenes for Pathan, the insider told the portal, “The actor shot some important sequences with Shah Rukh Khan and Dimple Kapadia at Yash Raj Studios in Andheri, a few days ago. It is heard that Dimple and Ashutosh’s characters will mastermind the mission that will see the protagonist lock horns with John, who plays the baddie.”

Well, if this has indeed happened, then the crossover between YRF’s various espionage films – Pathan, WAR and the Tiger franchise – is complete. For the unversed, Salman Khan has an extended cameo in this Shah Rukh Khan starrer, and reports suggest that he will shoot them before he embarks on the international leg for Tiger 3 this month.

