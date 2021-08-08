Advertisement

Stranger Things 4 is one of the most anticipated things on Netflix right now. The makers left the fans excited after they put a time frame to the release of the show. It was about to release soon, but the makers have now confirmed that the show is hitting the streaming giant in 2022 with a trailer. While we gear up for season 4, the makers are already planning the future. Shawn Levy and Joe Kerry are now opening up on the climax.

For the unversed, Stranger Things started 5 years ago on Netflix and has become a crown jewel for the streaming giant starring Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour in the lead. Now the show’s executive producer and director Shawn Levy has opened up about the same and spoke about the end in sight for the show. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per We Got This Covered, Shawn Levy, when asked if he knows how Stranger Things will end, said, “Yes, and yes. On the one hand, I’ve given you an answer, and yet I’ve revealed nothing.”

Shawn Levy explained, “I have the end in sight (for Stranger Things). The brothers have the end in sight. There is a plan, and that, too, will be shared not quite as soon as a sense of when Season 4 is coming out, but soon enough. I can say this: no one’s making it up as we go along, and there is an endgame, if you will.”

Meanwhile, Joe Keery also had his bit to add to the conversation. He said, “I really can’t say anything, but I don’t also really know what the endgame is. I’ve gotten little bits and pieces, but me and the brothers have spoken about specific ideas that would be really cool for the character. So, once it all does come to a close, I have faith in those two guys and Shawn, as well, that they will do it right.”

