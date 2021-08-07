Advertisement

Loki turned out to be a path-breaking show for the Marvel studio and in many ways. Not just in terms of being an addition to the series library that the studio is now building with swift pace, it also stood strong in representation, and that turned out to be the highlight. Episode 3 of season 1 confirmed that the Trickster is bis*xual. So when that subtle reference made it to our screens, we were sure this is not just an Easter egg but has some significance for the future.

And that is the truth. Marvel definitely has plans to explore that part of Loki’s life further now. When episode 3 revealed that the God Of Mischief is bis*xual, he turned out to be the first LGBTQ+ superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The studio now plans to take the conversation around, and the plans now are to give the Trickster a male love interest in the future. Read on to know everything about this most exciting update of the day.

Season 1 of Loki ended on a surprising note and made way for the second season had Loki revealing a lot of shades of him. The God Of Mischief fell for Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie. The two overshadowed at least a couple of episodes with their unique romance, but their dynamic ended up on a very surprising note. Won’t spoil that for the ones who haven’t seen. But that has very much set the premise for season 2, where the Trickster sets out on a quest.

Now if the report in We Got This Covered is to go by, the makers are all set to give Loki another love interest. And to our surprise this time, it is a male love interest for the Trickster. The studio is planning to explore his bis*xuality of the God Of Mischief. There is no update on what and when it will happen on the show but the hints point at the second season of the show strongly.

How excited are you are this new update about Loki? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

