Bigg Boss 13 gave us a lot of memories but the most favourite will always remain #SidNaaz. It was Shehnaaz Gill, who developed feelings for her co-contestant Sidharth Shukla. Their banter became a lovable part of the show in no time. Time and again, they’re seen together and even celebrate birthdays together. But what’s the exact status of their relationship? The mystery has just been solved! Read on.

A lot has been speculated about SidNaaz. Many claim that the duo has been secretly in a relationship. Recently, rumours were even rife that the duo is facing a rock-bottom in their friendship. But Shehnaaz has finally opened up and confirmed that there were feelings involved!

Shehnaaz Gill recently graced Social Media Star With Janice Season 3 alongside YouTube sensation Yashraj Mukhate. The duo had a gala time on-air and spoke about multiple subjects. Amongst others was the most-asked question about her bond with Sidharth Shukla.

Shehnaaz Gill shared, “The only secret behind why SidNaaz is still a thing is because it is genuine. We shared a pure relationship. I think people connect to that. The way he adored and showered love on me, I really felt nice about it. We both had some sort of feelings for each other. It was very cute. I myself will agree that my relationship with him is different. He is like my family.”

Does that mean they were indeed together at a time in the past? Or are they still now. That statement hints to a lot more speculations!

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill has been making a lot of noise ever since her drastic weight loss transformation post Bigg Boss 13.

If rumours are to be believed, Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla have been approached to be a part of Bigg Boss OTT as special guests!

